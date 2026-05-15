Sports News | Pakistan Docked WTC Points for Slow Over-rate in 1st Test of Pakistan Series

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Pakistan have been docked eight points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and fined 40 per cent of their match fee after being found eight overs short of the required rate once time allowances were considered, in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, according to the ICC website.

The penalty was handed down by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

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According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate violations, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to complete in the stipulated time.

In addition, Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship playing conditions states that a team loses one championship point for each over short, which resulted in Pakistan being penalised eight points in the WTC standings.

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Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted the offence and the proposed punishment, meaning there was no requirement for a formal hearing. The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, along with third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

Following the penalty, Pakistan now have four points in the WTC standings and sit eighth on the points table with the Points Percentage (PCT) of 11.110, just ahead of the West Indies.

Coming to the first Test, Bangladesh secured the match with a remarkable bowling performance on the final day, clinching a 104-run victory courtesy of Nahid Rana's outstanding five-wicket haul. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)