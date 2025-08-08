London [UK], August 8 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has been provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and placed under criminal investigation by UK police, likely in connection with a rape case, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters, citing Greater Manchester Police, said in an email: "After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

According to Dawn, Haider is involved in the investigation and was part of an 18-member Pakistan Shaheens squad that toured England for two three-day matches and three ODIs from July 17 to August 6.

In a statement, the PCB said it was informed about the Greater Manchester Police investigation into an incident that likely took place during the tour.

"In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process," the statement read, as quoted by Dawn.

The PCB said it respected the British legal system and recognised the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed without interference.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary," the statement said.

The board added that it would not comment on the matter until a "legal conclusion" had been reached. (ANI)

