The fourth season of the Andhra Premier League is back in action, with the seven-team competition taking place between August 8 and August 24. Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals will kick off the fourth edition of the Andhra Pradesh T20 Competition in the tournament opener at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The participating teams - Royals of Rayalaseema, Tungabhadra Warriors, Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Kakinada Kings, Bhimavaram Bulls, Amaravati Royals, and Simhadri Vizag Lions - will take on each other in a total of 25 matches, including 21 league and four playoffs. On Which Channel The Hundred 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 100-Ball Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Apart from the APL 2025 tournament opener, which starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) all other matches will take place at 1:30 PM and 6:30 PM, respectively, as part of double-headers. Some of the players involved in APL 2025 will be Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This will be the first time the Andhra Premier League will have implementation of the Decision Review System (DRS).

Andhra Premier League 2025 Details

Series Andhra Premier League 2025 Date August 8-24 Time 1:30 PM, and 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue ACA–VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Sony Sports 4 Telugu, and 5 HD

Where to Watch Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the Andhra Pradesh T20 Competition 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. For Andhra Pradesh League 2025 online viewing options, read below. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

How to Watch Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Pradesh T20 Competition 2025. The Andhra Premier League 2025 live streaming will be available for the fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website after purchasing a pass.

