In a match which could decide the fate of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 standings in the first phase, two mid-tier teams, East Delhi Riders, will lock horns against Outer Delhi Warriors on August 8. The EDR vs ODW DPL T20 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and will commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). EDR are currently in third position, while ODW are occupying the fourth place, making this contest mouth-watering. Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for East Delhi Riders vs Outer Delhi Warriors can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Central Delhi Kings Dominates Chart With Hat-Trick of Wins.

Led by Anuj Rawat, EDR are enjoying a good form, having notched up two wins out of three, while ODW, captained by Siddhant Sharma, have struggled to find its combination, coming into the contest with just one win under their belt. Anuj Rawat is leading from the front with the bat as well, scoring 144 runs, while Siddhant Sharma showcased glimpses of his talent in their win over Purani Dilli 6. Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Engage in Mind Games in Delhi Premier League 2025! Left-Hander Smashes LSG Spinner for Back-to-Back Sixes in West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match (Watch Video).

EDR vs ODW DPL 2025 12th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat (EDR), Dhruv Singh (ODW)

Batters: Hardik Sharma (EDR), Priyansh Arya (ODW)

All-Rounders: Sanat Sangwan (ODW), Harsh Tyagi (ODW), Mayank Rawat (EDR)

Bowlers: Shaurya Malik (ODW), Suyash Sharma (ODW), Navdeep Saini (EDR), and Ajay Ahlawat (EDR)

EDR vs ODW DPL 2025 12th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Anuj Rawat (c), Priyansh Arya (vc)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between East Delhi Riders and Outer Delhi Warriors?

East Delhi Riders look the better side, given their combination and form as opposed to Outer Delhi Warriors. Expect EDR to win the DPL 2025 T20 match with comfortable ease and move to second in the standings.

