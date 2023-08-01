Greater Noida, Aug 1: Indian lifters clinched two silver and a bronze in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Tuesday, the fifth day of competition. Pallavi Sanapathi, the 64kg junior lifter, clinched silver with a total lift of 196kg (87kg in snatch and 109 in clean & jerk). India’s Bharali Bedabrate Wins Gold Medal in Snatch, Silver in Clean and Jerk at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023.

Fatemeh Keshavarz of Iran won the gold medal with a total lift of 197kg (86+111 kg), while Madinabonu Djuraeva of Uzbekistan bagged the bronze, heaving a total of 190 kg. B Venkata Krishna also finished second on the podium in men's 73kg youth category. India Finish With Rich Haul of 18 Medals in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023.

Krishna had a total lift of 271kg (120kg in snatch and 151kg in clean & jerk) behind Khikmatillo Khaydarov of Uzbekistan who lifted 287kg for gold.

India's Harika Bellana bagged a bronze medal in youth 59kg category with a total lift of 176kg (78+98). Lyudmila Elefteriadi of Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 177kg.

