Bharali Bedabrate continues her medal streak in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Champions as she wins a gold medal in Snatch and a silver medal in Clean and Jerk event. She lifted 272 kg overall in 67 kg category. She won a bronze medal in the IWF World Youth Championships in March 2023. Double Delight for India! Sangampreet Bisla Wins Gold, Aman Saini Bags Bronze in Men’s Compound Archery Event at World University Games 2023.

Bharali Bedabrate Wins Gold Medal in Snatch, Silver in Clean and Jerk

India’s 🇮🇳 Bharali Bedabrate bags Youth & Junior C’ships GOLD 🥇 in Snatch and in overall weight 67kg category. He also won the Silver 🥈in clean and jerk 124+148 (273) #weightlifting pic.twitter.com/NaRUHpbkiH — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 31, 2023

