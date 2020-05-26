Sports News | Paulo Cesar Dubs Marquinhos as 'best Player in Paris'

Leeds [UK], May 26 (ANI): Former Brazil footballer Paulo Cesar feels that Marquinhos is the best player in the Paris Saint-Germain.

"For me, Marquinhos is a great player. At the moment, he's the best player in Paris," Goal.com quoted Cesar as saying during an Instagram Live broadcast.

Paris Saint-Germain were named as the Ligue 1 champions after Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on April 30 decided to put an end to the 2019-2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cesar further stated that Brazil international should cement his position in the national team as after this, people will appreciate him more.

"He needs to cement his position in the national team - that's how people will get to know him and appreciate him more," he said.

"In addition, it's not just the player. Everyone knows about his state of mind. He's the type of guy who speaks up and I think that's great. He's a guy that has my full respect," Cesar added. (ANI)

