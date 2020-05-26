SAI Resumes Sports Activities in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

SAI Resume Sports Training (Photo Credits: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 26: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday resumed the sporting activities in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen.

"The sporting activities in JNS and National Stadium has resumed from Tuesday afternoon, in slots of one hour which needs to be pre-booked online," said SAI in an official statement.

"Sports activities at IG Stadium and Karni Singh is expected to resume in a week's time as logistics are being worked out," it added.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex will remain closed as per the order of the MHA.

"A maximum of only 50 percent of sports facilities in various stadia will be made operational to ensure social distancing. All stadia have been disinfected and deep sanitizated, in keeping with guidelines. Thermal checks and hand sanitization of every athlete and accompanying parents is being done at entry gates," the statement further read.

Archery, Table tennis, Badminton and Lawn tennis have been started in JLN Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium depending on facilities available.

The wearing of masks has been made mandatory and nobody will be allowed without a mask. Athletes can take off masks only while performing sports activities.

