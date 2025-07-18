London [UK], July 18 (ANI): The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has called for a reduction of games in both the County Championship and Men's T20 Blast. The PCA has also urged county chairs and CEOs to "prioritise" players' welfare ahead of a vote on restructuring the domestic game from 2026 onwards.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the data collected by the PCA suggests that a majority of male county cricketers in England and Wales are in favour of reducing the number of Championship games played from 14 to 12. The players' union is also recommending reducing the Blast schedule to lighten the number of back-to-back fixtures, which it believes puts players at risk.

Players would also support a proposed move to a conference system with a 12/6 split, comprising two upper divisions of six and a lower division of six. The system will also include a promotion and relegation system, as well as a final between the conference winners.

Experienced pacer Chris Woakes, England's men's representative of the PCA, believes the change does not imply playing less cricket because they don't want to. According to him, it is about bringing out the best cricket on the field.

"Welfare is extremely important, and not just players but coaches and staff. We need to get the scheduling right to give players the time to prepare, recover and make sure they're in the best state physically and mentally. The game is now played at a greater intensity and faster rate, especially in white-ball cricket. When you're having to play back-to-back games, it's almost impossible to be at 100 per cent. Having gaps between games and with safe travel is very important," Woakes said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

PCA chair Olly Hannon-Dalby has suggested that changing the County Championship format to 12 games is the only reasonable option, which could also "breathe new life" into the competition, making it the "best" red-ball tournament in the world.

"We are at a critical moment regarding the future of professional cricketers in England and Wales. The schedule has always been a contentious issue, and we have seen too many reviews with no change, but the feeling in recent seasons, due to the ever-increasing intensity of fixtures, has led the game to a position where positive action has to be taken immediately and as an opportunity for the game to grow," he said.

"We understand the process is not straightforward and all countries have their own prerogative; however, the game needs to come to a consensus on a way forward to prioritise a duty of care to its players who are asking for reform, not just for their own health but also for an improved product on the field. We have over 400 male players and we recognise the different career paths available ... to protect the majority, a change in format of the County Championship to 12 league games is the only reasonable option and would breathe new life into what I believe would become the best red-ball competition in the world," he added. (ANI)

