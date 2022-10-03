Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) PCA Colts were on Monday crowned as the champions of the 27th All-India J P Atray memorial cricket tournament after they crushed Players XI Delhi by 113 runs in the finals played at PCA stadium in Mohali.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Joginder Narwal Named Captain of Haryana Steelers.

Riding on Naman Dhir's 135 off 105 balls studded with 10 boundaries and 7 towering sixes and Rohan Marwaha's run-a-ball 86, PCA Colts posted 350 allout in 49.4 overs after being put into bat by Players XI Delhi.

Also Read | Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma Star as India Beat Malaysia by 30 runs.

Rohan and Naman put on 153 runs partnership for the second wicket before the former was trapped in front by Tomar for 86.

Naman was declared man of the match.

Gaurav Chaudhary scored 55 off 35 balls with four boundaries and two sixes before being run out.

Prerit Dutta scored 33 off 26 balls with one boundary and two sixes.

For Players XI Delhi, Yashjit Balhara (5 for 41) and Anuj Thukral (2 for 61) were the main wicket takers.

In reply, Players XI Delhi were bowled out for 237 in 44.3 overs.

Opener Lakshay Dalal (82 off 76 balls) and Ankit Partap Singh (38 off 43 balls) put on 96 runs for the second wicket. Thereafter players XI Delhi lost the momentum.

For PCA Colts, Ashwani (2 for 40), Prerit Dutta (2 for 24), Vinay Chaudhary (2 for 51) and Gaurav Chaudhary (3 for 23) were the main wicket takers.

PCA Colts took the cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh while Players XI Delhi got the runners up trophy and Rs 1 lakh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Administrator of UT Chandigarh, gave away the trophies and awards to both the teams.

There were 16 teams taking part in the tournament which had been drawn into four pools of four sides each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)