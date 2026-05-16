Sports News | PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Invited for ICC Board Meeting, IPL Final in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, has received an invitation to attend the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, both scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad later this month, Geo TV reported.

The apex cricket body is scheduled to hold a series of meetings, including the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) and Board meetings, to resume discussions on the future structure and direction of the World Test Championship (WTC).

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As per Geo TV, the CEC meeting will be held virtually on May 21, while the in-person Board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2026 final will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

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However, the tense relationship between the governments of the two countries, as well as their cricket boards, cast doubts over his participation.

According to Geo TV, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief has forwarded the invitation to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, who will decide whether to travel to India to attend the meetings and the Indian Premier League 2026 final.

It is worth noting that the upcoming meetings, part of the International Cricket Council's quarterly agenda, were originally scheduled for March-April in Doha but were postponed due to regional tensions and conflicts.

The meetings were originally supposed to take place from March 25 to 27, including ICC Board directors, Chief Executives and Committee members, along with the senior leadership of world cricket's governing body. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)