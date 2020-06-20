Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly on Saturday clarified that he is "perfectly healthy" and attending his office daily after various media reports claimed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am perfectly healthy and I am going to office everyday. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," the CAB secretary said.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing the rounds," added the former Ranji cricketer.

Earlier in the day, the wife of Snehasish Ganguly, the elder brother of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was found to be positive for coronavirus.

The mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish Ganguly also tested positive for the disease last week.

On Friday, West Bengal reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, according to a bulletin released by the state health department. (ANI)

