David de Gea has been one of the most sought goal-keepers for Manchester United. However, he has come under flak for a while now for his shanny goal-keeping and is often asked to step by the netizens and also the football pundits. Now, last night when Manchester United played against the hosts Tottenham Hotspurs, things were no different for the Spanish goal-keeper. Once again, the Spaniard came under the microscope for his shabby goal-keeping and was trolled mercilessly for the same. The match ended with 1-1. David de Gea Flaunts Unshaven Look As he Returns to Old Trafford, Fit Again Paul Pogba Trains With Team Manchester United (See Pics).

Angry netizens lashed out at de Gea and some of them even demanded his departure from the Red Devils. Spurs star Steven Bergwijn was the one who opened the goal-scoring for his team as he went past Harry Miguarire and De Gea and was successful in netting the goal. This did not go down well with the social media users and they trolled David de Gea mercilessly. You can check a few tweets below but before that have a look at the video.

Tweets:

David de Gea has conceded six of the last nine shots he's faced for club & country in June: ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ 👐 ⚽️ 👐 ⚽️ 👐 But he's already made more saves vs. Spurs (2) than he did at the 2018 World Cup (1). 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i8JzWCzMTE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2020

Conceded six goals

Squawka is killing the David😂😂 — Jack Bawa (@is_nyamora) June 19, 2020

Another one

De Gea slander? Good dude had a poor World Cup and now his play keeps on getting worse. — J🅰️®️€D (@barrera72_jared) June 20, 2020

He’s finished

He's finished — Mhaso (@helfernkomo) June 19, 2020

Last one

Just a reminder Utd fans still say hes the best goalkeeper in the league. He's not even the best st Utd 😂 — Bob (@Bob48671101) June 19, 2020

This error angered Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United player Roy Keane so much that he lashed out at the Spaniard and said that he is sick to death of this goalkeeper. "This is an established international goalkeeper. I'm flabbergasted. There's got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment," he said.

