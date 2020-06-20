Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only a 'captain cool', but he is a cool dad as well. The former Indian captain very well knows his daddy duties, and whenever he gets time, Dhoni makes sure he spends it with his daughter Ziva. In 2015, Dhoni became a father after his wife Sakshi gave birth to a baby girl. Just like other cricketers, Dhoni is a known family man and doesn't shy away from sharing the photos and videos of his precious time with the family. On Father's Day 2020, we take a look at some videos of Dhoni with daughter Ziva that shows how cute father the Chennai Super Kings captain is. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.
In India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. So, Father's Day 2020 will be observed on June 21. Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and parental bonds as well as the influence of fathers in society. Father’s Day 2020: MS Dhoni, Roger Federer and Other Sportspersons Who Are Cool Dads (View Pics).
Like Father, Like Daughter
A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle
Embedding Sense of Responsibility
Teaching With Fun
Fun
Spending Quality Time
Play Time
Performing Daddy Duties
Making His Daughter Feel Good
Daddy Cool
Hand-in-Hand
Fatherhood or motherhood is something that changes a person, and Dhoni is no different. The wicketkeeper-batsman once admitted Ziva's birth changed him as a person. "I don't know whether it has changed me as a cricketer, as a person yes of course because daughters are very close to their fathers," Dhoni said.
