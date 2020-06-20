Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only a 'captain cool', but he is a cool dad as well. The former Indian captain very well knows his daddy duties, and whenever he gets time, Dhoni makes sure he spends it with his daughter Ziva. In 2015, Dhoni became a father after his wife Sakshi gave birth to a baby girl. Just like other cricketers, Dhoni is a known family man and doesn't shy away from sharing the photos and videos of his precious time with the family. On Father's Day 2020, we take a look at some videos of Dhoni with daughter Ziva that shows how cute father the Chennai Super Kings captain is. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

In India, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. So, Father's Day 2020 will be observed on June 21. Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and parental bonds as well as the influence of fathers in society. Father’s Day 2020: MS Dhoni, Roger Federer and Other Sportspersons Who Are Cool Dads (View Pics).

Like Father, Like Daughter

Embedding Sense of Responsibility

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Teaching With Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

Fun

View this post on Instagram Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:35am PST

Spending Quality Time

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

Play Time

View this post on Instagram Very smart A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Aug 21, 2018 at 3:28am PDT

Performing Daddy Duties

Making His Daughter Feel Good

View this post on Instagram Attack on besan ka laddoo A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Daddy Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Hand-in-Hand

Fatherhood or motherhood is something that changes a person, and Dhoni is no different. The wicketkeeper-batsman once admitted Ziva's birth changed him as a person. "I don't know whether it has changed me as a cricketer, as a person yes of course because daughters are very close to their fathers," Dhoni said.

