New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian track cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh said on Monday that his performances during the ongoing 36th National Games have given him a great boost and will help him perform better at the World Championships.

Track cyclists Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh, David Beckham and Esow Alban are all geared up for World Championships which is set to take place in Paris from October 12, 2022.

Also Read | Bibiano Fernandes, India U-17 Coach, Reacts After Qualifying for AFC Asian Cup, Says 'World Cup Qualification is Our Next Goal'.

David Beckham will be participating in the Keirin race while Ronaldo will be participating in the team event as well as the 1 km Time Trail Run and Esow Alban will also be participating in the team event.

The trio dominated the recently concluded National Games in Gujarat. Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh secured 3 gold medals and David Beckham secured 1 gold and 3 silver. Esow Alban also won 1 gold, bronze and silver each.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

In the sprinting event, Ronaldo finished the course to clinch gold followed by David Beckham coming in a close second for silver and Esow clinching bronze.

In the Keirin race, David Beckham comfortably secured Gold and Esow Albin finished a close second. In the 1 km Time Trial Run, Ronaldo piped Beckham to secure gold. In the last and final team event, Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh and Esow Alban secured Gold while Andaman and Nicobar Islands David Beckham secured Silver.

Commenting on the same and excited Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh said, "I am very happy with my performance at the National Games. It has given me a great boost to my morale and will help me give my everything at the World Championships."

However, David feels that there is a scope of improvement in his performance.

"This was a good test of our preparation for the World Championships. My focus is winning a medal for India at these championships," he added.

An excited Esow Alban said, "This will be a great confidence booster for me to perform at the Paris World Championships a few days later. I have already started preparing and planning for the same." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)