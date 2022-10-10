ATK Mohun Bagan are set to take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2022-23 encounter on Monday, October 10. The Mariners would be hoping to put up a great show in front of a packed crowd at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and treat the Kolkata fans with a favourable result. Juan Ferrando's side did not fare well in the Durand Cup earlier this year as they got eliminated from the group stage. But ATK Mohun Bagan would hope to put that behind and start afresh as they play their ISL opener against the former champions. Hyderabad FC 3–3 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022–23: Defending Champions Share Spoils in Six-Goal Thriller

Chennaiyin FC would have some new faces under a new coach in the form of Thomas Bradaric. The Marina Machans would have their task cut out as they aim to topple the Mariners in front of their home crowd but with both sides playing their first matches of the season, the outcome cannot be predicted and it could go either way.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 10, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

