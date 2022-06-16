By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): In light of the recent events where female athletes filed harassment complaints against their respective coaches, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday made it mandatory for National Sports Federations (NSFs) to include a woman coach in the contingents if women are contesting at home and abroad.

Also Read | Indonesia Open 2022: HS Prannoy Advances to Quarterfinals After Beating Angus NG Ka Long.

SAI's big decision was welcomed by female players, Boxer Pinki Jangra expressed her happiness and told ANI, "I welcome the decision of SAI this is one of the best decisions, this will help female players mentally and they will focus more on their game. Permanent women coaches could give mental relief to female players."

"I am not saying that the male coaches here aren't good they are excellent but sometimes few players come from the background where they hesitate to open up with male coaches. I have a very good bonding with my male coaches but there are many female players who can't open up with them so this could be the best way for them to perform and play well," she added.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reckons 'Manchester United Made a Mistake' in Letting Him Leave Club As Free Agent.

"Not only coaches SAI also directed many Federations to appoint more female staff. This is also a very good move of SAI, we have many female former players who were good in their era. This is great news that they will be back in the field as a coach. Also, we have a large team at our back who supported us in many ways," she said.

Pinki further congratulated Nikhat Zareen who clinched a gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships with a dominating 5-0 victory.

"What she did in IBA Women's World Boxing Championships cant be expressed in words she proved to herself being a world champion It's not an easy task. Women boxing is doing really well and I hope that in the upcoming days we win more medals and in Paris," said Pinki. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)