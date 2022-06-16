Paul Pogba has fired a shot at Manchester United over them not offering a new contract to him to extend his stay at the club this summer. The Frenchman made an exit from the club as a free agent after his contract was not renewed. Pogba had rejoined Manchester United back in 2016 and after six years, he leaves the club. Arturo Vidal, Edinson Cavani on Boca Juniors Radar, Says Club President Juan Roman Riquelme

Pogba, in a documentary on him on Amazon Prime Video, said, "My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.” Titled, ‘The Pogmentary’, it has a section where the Frenchman shows displeasure at the club waiting for the last 12 months of his contract to start talks of a new one. He said, "How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing?"

The World Cup-winning midfielder had a good start to the season for Manchester United but injury reduced his playing time considerably. His last game for the Red Devils was their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last season. The Frenchman now is heavily rumoured to be heading back to Juventus, from where he had joined United in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).