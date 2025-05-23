Chennai, May 23 (PTI) Noted champions and expert riders Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and D Sachin of PETRONAS TVS Racing will compete in the 2025 season of the FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship, a top official from TVS Motor Company said.

The two-day Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Supercross Championship began in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Friday.

The eight-rider line-up from PETRONAS TVS Racing will compete in the event on motorcycles upgraded with improved suspension systems.

The PETRONAS TVS squad includes Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Prajwal V in the Group A category, while the Group B Expert category features Imran Pasha, Banteilang Jyrwa, and D Sachin. The Novice group is led by Jayden Wandame Nongkhlaw and Shailesh Kumar, according to a press release.

"Building on last year's championship triumph, PETRONAS TVS Racing is geared up to set new benchmarks in 2025. Our eight-rider line-up is a perfect blend of experience and emerging talent, ready to push the limits," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business, Premium, at TVS Motor Company.

"We are proud of the momentum we have built over the years—from consistent podium finishes to nurturing India's Supercross champions," he added.

"As we charge into the new season, we aim not just to race, but to raise the bar for motorsports in India once again," he further said.

