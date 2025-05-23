Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier league (IPL) is now very near to the end of the league stages and the play-offs are now days away. The four teams who have qualified for the play-offs are now confirmed. The battle is now for who takes the top two place in the points table and gets a second bite of the cherry. In match number 65, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on May 23. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the top two contenders and the two points will be important for them. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming out of a win and will look to finish strong. 'In The Name Of IPL People Are Betting and Gambling’ Says Supreme Court After PIL Seeking To Regulate Online Betting App.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced some changes in their squad due to injury issues and the India-Pakistan tension break. Some of the overseas players have uncertainty in terms of availability. They have signed Tim Seifert as replacement of Jacob Bethell when he leaves during the play-offs. Josh Hazlewood's availability is still under question. Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of the competition with injury and Mayank Agarwal has been called in as his replacement. The new combinations might be tricky to settle and RCB have to make sure they don't lose momentum here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand had a clinical victory in the last match courtesy some solid batting from Abhishek Sharma. The availability of Travis Head, who has been suffering from COVID-19 contact is yet to be confirmed. Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan has shown glimpses of form which will give reliability to what seemed like an underconfident batting lineups a week ago. The bowling has done enough to do damage control and eyes will be once again on Harsh Dubey, who has impressed in his first outing with some brave bowling. RCB Announces Tim Seifert As Jacob Bethell’s Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs Stage.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar.