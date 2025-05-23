Neeraj Chopra returned back to the track when he took part in the Doha Diamond League last week. Neeraj had not so successful 2024 after a very successful 2023. He finished with a silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 and also couldn't win the Diamond League final. The 90M mark has been something which has been evading his reach for a long time. Neeraj has trained hard and came too close on occasions but failed to make the last leap. There are times when he has been very consistent, but one good throw from the competitions over 90M mark has taken the game away from him. Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For the First Time in His Career, Achieves Feat With 90.23m Throw During Doha Diamond League 2025.

In the Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj finally breached the 90M mark. He registered a throw of 90.32M and finally got over the stumbling block which has been troubling him for long. Neeraj was also suffering from a groin injury issue and underwent surgery. A fitter Neeraj had better balance in his block and he assured a strong throw. He will want to carry the form to Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Chorzow, Poland. This is the next event Neeraj will participate in within a week of the Doha Diamond League. This will be Neeraj Chopra’s third event of the 2025 athletics calendar. He won the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa and finished second in the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj will eye a good preparation ahead of the World Championship later this year.

When and Where Will Neeraj Chopra's Event in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 be Held?

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will begin from 9:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 16. The event will be held at the Chorzow, Poland. Neeraj Chopra Reflects on Breaching 90M Mark in Doha Diamond League 2025, Says ‘This Is Just the Beginning’.

When and Where to Watch the Live Broadcast of Neeraj Chopra's Event in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

Neeraj Chopra's event in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be unavailable for viewing options on TV in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. For online viewing option of the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 2025, read below.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Event in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 2025?

Although fans will not be able to see the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event on their TV channels, they can watch it online as a live streaming viewing option is available. Neeraj Chopra's event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 2025 can be live-streamed for viewing options on the sport.tbp.pol website.

