London [UK], June 10 (ANI): The PGA Tour has suspended 17 players participating in the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series event, it announced on Thursday.

Players who resigned their membership before participating in the LIV Golf event being held outside London that started Thursday are also no longer qualified to compete in tour games or the Presidents Cup.

Among the players, now banned from the tour are six-time champion Phil Mickelson, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you," Monahan said in the letter to PGA Tour members.

"That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card and -- more importantly -- to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf," he added. (ANI)

