Chennai, June 10 : A chess knight wearing a white shirt and dhoti, standing with folded hands welcoming the players and officials for the 44th Chess Olympiad is the mascot for the mega chess event. The mascot named 'Thambi' or younger brother in Tamil, the language of Tamil Nadu, where the Olympiad is hosted was launched by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on late Thursday. Olympic-style Torch Relay to Be Introduced Ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad.

The dhoti has white and black checked border and the shirt sports the words 'Believe Chess'. Stalin also launched the 44th Chess Olympiad logo consisting of different chess pieces. "Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports," the Chief Minister tweeted. According to All India Chess Federation (AICF), a record 343 teams in open and women's sections from 187 countries across the globe have registered so far for the 44th Chess Olympiad. Russia and Belarus Can Vote in FIDE Elections.

India will field two teams each in open as well as women's section. According to the Tamil Nadu government, public awareness about the prestigious sporting event will be created by holding chess tournaments in schools and colleges across the state and publicity will be created at all places where people in large numbers gather. Earlier it was announced that the Tamil Nadu government and the AICF will hold a design contest -- logo, mascot and tagline -- for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad. "The three contests have three individual cash prizes. The first prize will be Rs 75,000, second and third prize will be Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively," Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary had told IANS.

In addition, there are five more exciting prizes, it said. The contest is open to all Indian citizens, agencies and organisations within India. As regards the intellectual property rights of the entries, the Tamil Nadu government, AICF and the International Chess Federation/FIDE would have rights over all the entries for usage in a way felt appropriate by them. The participants would have no right or claim on the submitted entries, it added. The AICF statement is silent on the contest winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).