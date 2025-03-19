Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Delhi's Wasim Khan shot a six-under 66 to lead after round one of the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025, the second event of the PGTI NEXGEN season, being played at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala, Punjab. Wasim struck seven birdies and a bogey during his opening round on Tuesday, a release said.

Delhi's Ajay Baisoya was placed second with a score of five-under 67.

Panchkula's Brijesh Kumar was placed third at 68.

Local lad Ashbeer Saini of Kapurthala made a hole-in-one on the 10th during his round of 69. He was placed tied fourth along with Sudipta Das and Amrit Lal.

Thirty-four-year-old Wasim Khan landed his shots within five feet on three occasions for birdies. He also made a great recovery from the trees to extract a birdie on the 16th. His longest birdie conversion of the day was a 12-footer on the 12th, the release said.

Wasim said, "I struck the ball well, landing it close for most of the day. My tee shots and iron play were great. I finished 11th in the season-opener last week in Gurugram so that also gave me confidence coming into this week.

"The RCF Golf Course is in great condition and the approaches on the Par-5s can be tricky here as the greens are guarded by water hazards. Therefore, one has to watch out for the Par-5s." (ANI)

