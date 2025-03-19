English Premier League followers might be very familiar with the name Hamza Choudhury, a British-born midfielder who has represented who has represented top clubs like Leicester City and Watford FC, and played in the top divisions of English football for almost a decade now. The 27-year-old central defensive midfielder has certainly risen to fame not just because of his playing skills, but for being able to change his citizenship from British to Bangladeshi, to fulfill his dream of representing the Bangladesh national football team in international football. Leicester City 0–3 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes on Target As Red Devils Secure Emphatic Victory.

Hamza Choudhury had long expressed his dream to play for Bangladesh, being born to a Bangladeshi-origin mother in England. However, the player in his initial days had represented the nation he was born in, playing seven matches for the England U-21 national football team. He is all set to play for the nation of his origin now, as he has been selected for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round match against India. India National Football Team Release Injured Manvir Singh Ahead of India vs Maldives International Friendly Match, Star Forward to Return to Kolkata (See Post).

Who is Hamza Choudhury?

Hamza Choudhury was born on October 1, 1997, in Loughborough, England.

Hamza Choudhury was born to a Grenadian father and a Bangladeshi mother, so he is eligible to represent England, Grenada, and Bangladesh.

Hamza Choudhury started playing football at the mere age of seven when he joined the Leicester City academy in 2005.

Hamza Choudhury has played for every other club other than Leicester City on loan deals.

Hamza Choudhury has been a contracted player of Leicester City since 2011 to date, playing for their U-18, U-21, and senior teams.

Hamza Choudhury has only officially played for English clubs in club football.

Hamza Choudhury has won the English FA Cup, English Super Cup, and English Second-tier, all with Leicester City FC.

Hamza Choudhury obtained his Bangladeshi passport on August 23, 2024, and an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the English Football Association on September 24, 2024 to play for Bangladesh.

Hamza Choudhury officially switched sides to Bangladesh on December 19, 2024.

Hamza Choudhury, majorly a player filled with experience of playing as a CDM and right-back in the English Premier League and the English second-division, had way better exposure than any other player in the Bangladesh team. In club football, he currently plays for Sheffield United on loan, and is all set to play for Bangladesh in the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).