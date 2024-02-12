Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Defending champion Sachin Baisoya, Manu Gandas and Rahil Gangjee will be in action at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2024 presented by Tollygunge Club here from Tuesday.

The tournament, offering a prize purse of INR 1 crore, will mark the start of the 2024 TATA Steel PGTI season. The Pro-Am event will be played on February 17.

Also Read | BCCI Unhappy With Players in ‘IPL Mode’ From January, Set to Issue Notice For Cricketers to Participate in Ranji Trophy: Report.

The tournament will see participation of 124 players, including 121 professionals and three amateurs.

Other top players in the fray will be Khalin Joshi, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Udayan Mane, Angad Cheema, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Sunhit Bishnoi and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi Join Mumbai Indians' Preparatory Camp.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Among the rookies taking part in the event will be PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Italy's Michele Ortolani, Czechia's Stepan Danek, South Korea's Si In Kim, American Dominic Piccirillo and Germany's Wenzel Krzenck.

The Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Divyanshu Bajaj, Mohammad Sanju, Indrajit Bhalotia, Karan Verma and Arjun Puri. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Uzair Firdausi, Rohan Shroff and Sandeep Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)