Queensland [Australia], October 3 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning admitted that the hosts were put on the backfoot by the Indian team in the one-off pink-ball Test.

The one-off pink-ball Test between India and Australia ended in a draw after Mithali Raj and Lanning shook hands in the final session of Day 4 here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday.

"We certainly came to win as did India. India played really well and put us on the back foot, we had to fight it out. They ran in hard and gave it their all. We fielded every day in this Test," said Lanning during the post-match presentation.

The match was hampered by the rain several times and Lanning feels if not for the weather, the pink-ball Test would have witnessed the result.

"Without the weather, we would have got a result in four days," said Lanning.

With this draw, both teams will get two points each. The multi-format series after the ODIs and a Test currently stands at Australia 6 - India 4.

The pink-ball Test saw fine performances from Smriti Mandhana with the bat in the first innings, Shafali in the second, with the ball - Jhulan was outstanding and the others chipped in.

For Australia, again it was Ellyse Perry who came to the team's rescue with the bat while Stella Campbell on debut impressed with her attitude to charge in and try at all times. (ANI)

