Real Madrid will take on Espanyol in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). Both have made contrasting starts to the season but enter the game in search of a win for obviously different reasons. Meanwhile, fans searching for Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Real Madrid Suffers From Shocking 1-2 Loss Against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Real Madrid have a chance of moving clear of Atletico Madrid in the league table and re-establish themselves as the outright La Liga result with a positive result. But after the draw against Villarreal and UCL loss to minnows Sheriff, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his team returns to winning ways. Meanwhile, Espanyol are lingering close to the relegation zone and will hope that they can take advantage of Los Blancos’ drop in form and register their second win of the season.

When is Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Espanyol vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2021-22 will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia. The game will be held on October 03, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2021-22 in India and will telecast the Espanyol vs Real Madrid match live on its channels. Fans can tune into MTV SD/HD channel to catch the live action on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans can also catch La Liga 2021-22 action on online platforms as well as Voot Select will provide the live streaming of its matches. Voot

