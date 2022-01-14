Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): The annual three-day Pir Panjal Kabaddi League commenced at Doda Sports Stadium on Friday.

In order to promote sports activities, the tournament is organized in Doda by the Indian army every year.

On the first day of this year's tournament, seven teams from Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Rajouri are participating.

The tournament was inaugurated by Colonel retired Parshtam Kumar in presence of officers from the Army, police, and civil administration. On this occasion, a large number of spectators were also present in the Doda Sports Stadium.

Local people of Doda expressed gratitude towards the army for organizing such events, especially for youth to channelize their talent. Talking to ANI, Om Prakash said: "This is for the first time that the Pir Panchaal Kabaddi League is happening on the turf. There are now fewer chances of injury for players."

While player, Yogeshwar Singh said: "Youths of today are affected by mobile addiction because they have stopped playing outdoor sports. Because of this, their physical health has been impacted. If they will play any sport, their physical fitness will be involved in it and they will be both mentally and physically fit." (ANI)

