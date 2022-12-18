Doha, Dec 18 (AP) Players with most games in World Cup history

26_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22)

25_Lothar Matthaus, Germany (1982-98)

24_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14)

23_Paolo Maldini, Italy (1990-2002)

22_Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2006-22)

21_Uwe Seeler, West Germany (1958-70)

21_Wladyslaw Zmuda, Poland (1974-86)

21_Diego Maradona, Argentina (1982-94)

20_Grzegorz Lato, Poland (1974-82)

20_Cafu, Brazil (1994-2006)

20_Philipp Lahm, Germany (2006-14)

20_Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2006-14)

20_Javier Mascherano, Argentina (2006-18)

20_Hugo Lloris, France (2010-22). (AP)

