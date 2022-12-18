Doha, Dec 18 (AP) Players with most games in World Cup history
26_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22)
25_Lothar Matthaus, Germany (1982-98)
24_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14)
23_Paolo Maldini, Italy (1990-2002)
22_Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2006-22)
21_Uwe Seeler, West Germany (1958-70)
21_Wladyslaw Zmuda, Poland (1974-86)
21_Diego Maradona, Argentina (1982-94)
20_Grzegorz Lato, Poland (1974-82)
20_Cafu, Brazil (1994-2006)
20_Philipp Lahm, Germany (2006-14)
20_Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2006-14)
20_Javier Mascherano, Argentina (2006-18)
20_Hugo Lloris, France (2010-22). (AP)
