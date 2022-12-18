Chattogram, Dec 18: Bangladesh have included uncapped left-arm spinner, Nasum Ahmed, in the squad for the second Test against India, scheduled to be played from December 22-26 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Nasum has played in four ODIs and 26 T20Is but is yet to play a Test match. He was part of the Bangladesh squad that beat India 2-1 in the preceding three-match ODI series held earlier this month. His selection comes after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been laid low by a shoulder problem, alongside pain in the ribs after being hit in the second ODI against India by a short ball from Umran Malik.IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: One Really Bad Session With the Bat Destroyed Our Chances, Says Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo

In the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, which Bangladesh lost by 188 runs, Shakib managed to bowl only 12 overs in the first innings and did not bowl in the second innings.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who didn't bowl in the second innings of the opening Test due to a back injury, isn't part of the squad for the Dhaka Test. Fellow fast bowler Shoriful Islam has also been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during a practice session just before the start of the first Test.

Batter Anamul Haque doesn't find a place in the squad for the Dhaka Test so opener Tamim Iqbal, who is still recovering from a groin injury. Ex-Test skipper Mominul Haque, who didn't play in the first Test, has been retained in the 15-member Bangladesh team.

Coming to the Chattogram Test, India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India scored 404 runs in the first innings after being 48/3 and declared their second innings at 258/2 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings.

Set a massive 513 runs to chase, Bangladesh's openers had a 124-run stand with debutant Zakir Hasan registering his maiden Test century and Najmul Hossain Shanto making 67 while skipper Shakib Al Hasan made 84.

But India's bowlers, who had to toil hard on a slow-turning track which had some turn and bounce, fought back post-lunch on day four to seal a comprehensive victory. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked eight wickets while conceding 113 runs, including a fantastic 5/40 in the first innings.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).