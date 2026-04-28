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Agency News Agency News Sports News | PM Modi Inaugurates BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies Across North-East Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-East from the newly constructed Indoor Cricket Academy at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Rangpo, Sikkim.

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-East from the newly constructed Indoor Cricket Academy at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Rangpo, Sikkim.

The inauguration of the academies comes amidst BCCI's active efforts of working to bring the North-East states on par with older, established members by promoting and supporting cricket development.

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The BCCI announced on X that six indoor cricket academies across the North-East were inaugurated by PM Modi, aimed at improving access to high-quality training and opportunities in the region.

The event was attended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, along with senior BCCI officials including President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia, Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia, Treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat, and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

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"Six academies. One vision. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi inaugurates BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-East, expanding access to high-quality training and opportunity. The ceremony was attended by ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Mr Jay Shah @JayShah, along with BCCI President Mr. Mithun Manhas @MithunManhas, Honorary Secretary Mr. Devajit Saikia @lonsaikia, Vice President Mr. Rajeev Shukla @ShuklaRajiv, Joint Secretary Mr. Prabhtej Bhatia, Treasurer Mr. A. Raghuram Bhat and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal @ThakurArunS," said the BCCI in its post on X.

The newly constructed cricket facility at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, Rangpo has been built for Rs 23 crore by the BCCI. The state-of-the-art facility has been developed within the premises of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) ground, includes modern amenities such as net practice facilities, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and other essential infrastructure aimed at boosting cricket training standards in the region.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)