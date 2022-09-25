New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 93rd episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday wished all the sportspersons participating in the 36th edition of the National Games starting on Thursday in Gujarat.

"Friends, that's all the time in 'Mann Ki Baat', but before I leave, I want to tell you about the National Games as well. National Games are being organized in Gujarat from the 29th of September," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the 93rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv and PTV Sports: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The Sports Ministry was unable to conduct National Games for the past few years due to the Covid pandemic.

"This is a very special occasion because the National Games are being organized after many years. The previous events had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic," said PM Modi.

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Prime Minister Modi is going to inaugurate the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad from Narendra Modi Stadium on September 29.

"My very best wishes to every player who takes part in this sports meet. To raise the enthusiasm of the players on this day, I will be in their midst. All of you must also follow the National Games and encourage our players," said PM Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the final stage of preparations for the commencement of the 36th National Games by visiting the venue on Sunday. The Chief Minister held a review meeting after inspecting the preparations and gave necessary suggestions.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)