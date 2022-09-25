India and Australia will play out the final game of their three-game T20 series in Hyderabad which happens to be the decider. The previous match was a heavily curtailed contest owing to rain which India won in style to square up the series. The Australians, the current T20 World champions, have played exactly like the credentials they possess and that has resulted in a highly competitive series. Toss will play a role in the final match as the sides batting second have won both their games. India has been highly effective in bi-laterals at home and they will be confident ahead of the contest. India versus Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:00 PM IST. IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad Police Make Elaborate Security Arrangements To Avoid Any Untoward Incident.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped for the second T20 match owing to poor form and it is likely that the pacer will have to sit out of the finals as well. The return of Japsrit Bumrah is vital for the hosts as he is one player that improves their death bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal has been ordinary for a while now and with R Ashwin knocking on the door, we could well see a change here. In terms of batting, skipper Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock in the chase at Nagpur and that must have given him a lot of confidence.

Aaron Finch has got starts in the first two matches and the Australian captain must make sure he can convert these into big scores. Glenn Maxwell has been relatively quiet on the tour and with the World Cup fast approaching, it is a concern for the team management. The Australians have lacked conviction in bowling but that is expected on the flat wickets of India.

