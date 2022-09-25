Harry Brook's brilliance with the bat in the third T20 saw England reclaim their lead in the seven-game series. It has been a topsy turvy affair so far with both sides exuberating confidence with the bat and the bowling being the low point. With the matches coming thick and fast, there is not much time to dwell on for the two cricketing giants. If England manages to win the fourth game at Karachi, the pressure on Pakistan will be enormous going forward considering they are playing at home and which is not always an advantage to them. England has an abundance of T20 specialists in their ranks and that does help as they can rotate ahead of the World Cup. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Cricket Match in Karachi.

Pakistan's middle order once again failed to deliver and it is time and again becoming their area of weakness. After the openers got out cheaply, only Shan Masood rose to the challenge with a wellmade 65 but the match was long lost with Pakistan failing to match to the required run rate. The home side will need to up the ante in terms of their batting and match that of England which has been superior.

Will Jacks, who made his debut in the last match, will be confident after a fine showing with the bat. Dawid Malan will be lucky to keep his place in the playing eleven after a series of below-par performances. Aadil Rashid and Mark Wood were the picks of the bowlers in the recent win and the duo could be key this evening again.

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I match will be played on September 25, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The game will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It is difficult to predict a winner given how the matches have been played but England will fancy themselves to take a 3-1 win.

