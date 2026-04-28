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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Prabhsimran Surpasses Gayle in PBKS' Fifty-plus Score Charts Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh overtook West Indies legend Chris Gayle, registering the third-highest fifty-plus scores for the franchise in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh overtook West Indies legend Chris Gayle, registering the third-highest fifty-plus scores for the franchise in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Prabhsimran, who is having a fantastic season with the bat, scored his fourth half-century in last five games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, scoring a relatively cautious 59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.09.

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Prabhsimran is the top-scorer for PBKS this season with 347 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 179.27, including four fifties.

In 59 matches and 58 innings for PBKS, he has made 1,651 runs at an average of 28.96 and a strike rate of almost 157, including a century and 11 fifties. He overtook Gayle, who scored a total of 11 fifty-plus scores for PBKS, with 1,339 runs in 41 innings at a strike rate of 143.20.

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Most fifty-plus scores for PBKS are by KL Rahul, scoring 2,548 runs in 55 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.62 and a strike rate of 139.76, with two centuries and 23 fifties (25 fifty-plus scores), followed by Shaun Marsh (2,477 runs in 71 matches and 69 innings at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 132.74, including a century and 20 fifties, 21 fifty-plus scores).

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to field first. Priyansh Arya (29 in 11 balls, with five fours and a six) got PBKS off to flyer, while Prabhsimran stitched a 59-run stand with Cooper Connolly (30 in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes). Despite a squeeze by Ravindra Jadeja (0/32 in four overs), Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) made sure that PBKS finished at 222/5 in 20 overs.

Yash Raj Punia was the pick of the bowlers for RR with 2/41 in four overs, with pace duo of Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer getting a piece each. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)