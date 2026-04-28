Babar Azam Scores Century for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026 Qualifier vs Islamabad United

In a high-stakes display of batting dominance, Babar Azam struck a masterful century to lead Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 221/7 against Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier on Tuesday night. While the match is currently at the innings break, Babar’s performance has firmly placed Zalmi in the driver’s seat for a direct spot in the final.

After Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field at the National Stadium in Karachi, they were met with an aggressive Zalmi lineup that refused to let the bowlers settle. PSL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Who Plays Whom?

Babar Azam’s Centurion Brilliance

The Peshawar Zalmi captain played a standout innings, scoring 103 off 59 deliveries. His knock was a tactical masterclass, featuring 12 boundaries and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 174.58.

Babar reached the triple-figure mark in the 18th over, anchoring the innings while teammates played explosive cameos around him. This century marks another milestone for Babar in what has been a record-breaking 2026 season, further solidifying his position as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Aggressive Support from the Top Order

Peshawar Zalmi’s total was built on the foundation of a rapid start. Mohammad Haris set the tone early with a blistering 35 off 16 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes.

Following Haris's departure, Kusal Mendis kept the momentum going with a composed yet attacking 41 off 26 balls. Late-innings fireworks from Aaron Hardie, who smashed 20 runs off just 10 deliveries, ensured that Zalmi crossed the 220-mark despite a flurry of wickets in the final over.

Babar Azam Century Moment Video

Babar Azam records his 9th T20 hundred as captain - the most by any captain in the format. 9 - Babar Azam (147 inns) 8 - Faf du Plessis (208 inns) 7 - Michael Klinger (114 inns) 5 - Virat Kohli (188 inns) 5 - James Vince (230 inns) pic.twitter.com/5a4jkwuHSP — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) April 28, 2026

Islamabad’s Bowling Struggle and Fightback

Islamabad United’s bowlers faced a difficult evening under the Karachi lights. Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers, showing his experience by claiming 3 wickets for 42 runs, including the crucial dismissals of Michael Bracewell and Abdul Samad in a single over to briefly stem the flow of runs. Richard Gleeson also contributed with two wickets, including a disciplined final over that prevented Zalmi from reaching an even higher total. However, the United batters now face a daunting chase of 222 runs to secure their place in the final.

The winner of this match will progress directly to the PSL 2026 Final in Lahore, while the loser will have to navigate Eliminator 2 for a second chance at the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).