Miami, Aug 16 (PTI) Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world's top junior player Alireza Firouzja.

The 17-year old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

Also Read | ILT20 2022: Knight Riders Sign Marquee Players Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow for UAE's International League T20.

He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.

The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.

Also Read | Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table Updated: Check Match Results With Updated Points Table of Kho-Kho Tournament.

Meanwhile, world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.

In other matches in the first round, Poland's Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated China's Le Liem 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is USD USD 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)