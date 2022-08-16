The Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 season 1 has been started at the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune from August 14. This is the inaugural season of the Kho Kho Franchise League. Six teams will be participating in this debut season. Six different cities from all over the nation have taken part in the Kho-Kho tournament this year with six different teams. The franchises that have participated in this competition are- Gujarat Titans, Telegu Yoddhas, Odisha Juggernauts, Mumbai Khiladis, Rajasthan Warriors and Chennai Quick Guns.

Check Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Season 1 Points Table:

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Ties S/D Points Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 0 25 3 Telegu Yoddhas 1 1 0 0 10 3 Odisha Juggernauts 1 1 0 0 8 3 Mumbai Khiladis 2 1 1 0 -17 3 Rajasthan Warriors 1 0 1 0 -8 0 Chennai Quick Guns 2 0 2 0 -18 0

All the six teams will play against each other at the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The winning teams will get three points in every match. If the match is a tie or ended with no result then both the teams in that match will earn 2 points each. Meanwhile, a loss by three or less points would hand the losing team one point. After all the matches are completed among the six teams, the top four teams in the points table would automatically earn a berth in the play-offs of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

