London [UK], April 16 (ANI): Premier League club Burnley have announced they have parted company with Sean Dyche as a head coach.

Dyche, the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, leaves Burnley with immediate effect along with assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

The 50-year-old was in charge of Burnley for nine-and-a-half seasons, twice guiding them to promotion from the Championship.

He helped them achieve two top-half Premier League finishes, overseeing qualification for Europe for the first time in 51 years, but leaves them four points from safety with eight matches left of 2021/22.

"Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," said club chairman Alan Pace in a statement on Burnley's official website.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status," the statement added.

Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee will take charge of the team for their trip to West Ham United on Sunday. (ANI)

