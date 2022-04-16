Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off against Southampton in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The clash will be played at the Saint Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Southampton vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News Update: Arthur Melo Back on Gunners' Radar.

Arsenal has the advantage over their rivals in the race for the Champions League qualification but back to back defeats in the league have seen teams catch up with them. Mikel Arteta will hope that his team can end the losing run and get back into the race for top four qualifications. Meanwhile, Southampton are winless in the last five and will be hoping to register a win and move closer to safety.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium. The game will be held on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal match.

