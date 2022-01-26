London [UK], January 26 (ANI): Following a club meeting on Wednesday, the Premier League's COVID-19 match postponement guidance has been updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold.

From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.

Also Read | India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch India vs World T20 Match Live Telecast on TV With Time in IST?.

This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday, February 5 (Burnley v Watford).

"Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant," PL in a statement said.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"The League's postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches," the statement added.

Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League's specialist staff before the Board makes its decision.

It was also confirmed that the Premier League's COVID-19 Emergency Measures will be reviewed weekly, with the aim of them expiring on February 28 at the latest.

Measures include wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as testing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)