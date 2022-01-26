India Maharajas will take on World Giants in the latest round of Legends League Cricket 2022 Fixtures. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on January 26, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams look to advance to the next stage of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming can scroll down below. India Maharajas vs World Giants Result and Video Highlights: Imran Tahir’s Quickfire 52 Wins It for Giants As Naman Ojha's Century Goes in Vain.

The World Giants are currently placed second in the three-team group and will be hoping to reach level on points with table toppers Asia Lions. Meanwhile, India Maharajas are bottom of the team standings and need to win this encounter in order to ensure of having any chances of making it to the finals of the competition.

When is India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Maharajas vs World Giants clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 26, 2022, Wednesday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of India Maharajas vs World Giants on TV.

How to Watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Maharajas vs World Giants clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

India Maharajas Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Amit Bhandari, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, RP Singh, Venugopal Rao

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin(w), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard, Jonty Rhodes

