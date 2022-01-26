Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC clash in match 72 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Wednesday, January 26. The match would be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennaiyin (18) find themselves four points ahead of what Bengaluru (14) have, heading into this clash. A win for the Marina Machans would propel them straight to the top of the table and with such high stakes, one can expect this game to be quite an exciting one. Bengaluru FC on the other hand, would be keen on winning their fourth match here in the ISL this season. It has been a difficult start to the season for Sunil Chhetri and his men but now they need to make use of all available momentum and form, if they are to strengthen their case for a spot in the top four. As a matter of fact, their win over Chennaiyin earlier this season sparked a turnaround in form and they are yet to face defeat since. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Chennaiyin FC, are entering this clash on the back of a victory over NorthEast United while Bengaluru played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their previous fixture. There's surely a lot of excitement and the intensity levels are high whenever these sides clash in the ISL. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on January 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

