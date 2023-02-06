London [UK], February 6 (ANI): Harry Kane on Sunday became Tottenham's all-time top scorer when he netted the goal in the Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The striker scored his 267th goal in the first half of the Premier League match, beating Jimmy Greaves' 53-year-old record.

Kane's goal marked his 200th in the Premier League, trailing only Wayne Rooney (208 goals) and Alan Shearer (260 goals).

Tottenham won by 1-0 against Manchester City, who needed a win to close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal to two points.

Arsenal was not penalised for their 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday, which may come as little surprise. After all, City hasn't won or even scored in five Premier League or Champions League games at Tottenham's new stadium.

Kane scored in the 15th minute after Pierre-Emile Hjbjerg intercepted a pass out from behind by City midfielder Rodri and set up the striker for his 200th Premier League goal.

For the goal, City was the architect of its own demise, much as it was when it conceded two careless first-half goals against Tottenham last month before recovering for a 4-2 win at Etihad Stadium.

Despite a second-half rally prompted by the arrival of Kevin De Bruyne, who had been benched for the second straight game against Tottenham, and the 87th-minute dismissal of Cristian Romero for a second yellow card, there was no comeback this time.

City lost for the fourth time this season and fell five points behind Arsenal, which has a game in hand as it seeks its first Premier League title since 2004.

Kane said that breaking Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer was a "magical moment".

"It's hard to put into words, just a magical moment and I'm so glad it came in a win. We worked so hard to keep a clean sheet. It was so special to do it in front of the fans. There has been so much talk about it in the last couple of weeks and to do it in such a big game is even more special. It is a great feeling. When I started playing regularly it wasn't even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals and i have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come," Kane told Sky Sports after the match.

"[Greaves] is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. And to overtake him is a huge moment for me," he added.

When Tottenham take on Leicester on February 11, the England star will look to add more goals to his tally. (ANI)

