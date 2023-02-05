The reigning champions, Australia Women are all set to take on the field as they come to their title defence in the 8th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Having held the trophy the most number of times, the hope in the Australia Women's camp will be roaring high to win the title for a record sixth time. With a recent series win against Pakistan at home ground, the Australia Women are in the finest form to take on any challenge in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and are also the favourites to win the marquee event. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

The defending champions are pitted alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and host South Africa in Group 1. Australia Women are scheduled to play all group stage matches at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, except the opening group stage encounter against New Zealand, which Boland Park will host in Paarl on February 11. The reigning champions will take on the hosts South Africa in their final group stage match scheduled on February 18. Team India ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IND-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Australia Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 11 Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 14 Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 10:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 16 Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 18 Australia Women vs South Africa Women 10:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the 15-member squad in January for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The squad features the best of the bests in the T20Is, including the returning skipper Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and all-rounder Ellyse Perry. After 15 months of break in the wake of her ACL rupture, the unexpected return of Georgia Wareham is a big boost to the side, along with the captain Meg Lanning who is also making her comeback after a pause of six months. Both players add the experience value to the Australia Women's camp ahead of the coveted event. Surprisingly, the batting genius Phoebe Litchfield and all-rounder Nicola Carey are dropped from the squad. The two are replaced by Kim Garth and Heather Graham, who made their debut against India in December last year.

Australia Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

