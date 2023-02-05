The Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan team made it into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as a direct qualifier after attaining seventh place in ICC Womens Team Ranking. The Green Shirts have been stationed in Group 2 alongside England, West Indies, India and Ireland. Pakistan women will be eager to try their grit while facing the high-quality teams involving two former champions England and West Indies, and the previous edition's runner-up, India. Furthermore, having lost a T20I series to Ireland on home turf in November 2022, Pakistan Women will have to go through a stern challenge in the group stage if they are to advance into the next round of the upcoming marquee event. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

Pakistan will be part of the most-awaited clash of the tournament against the archrivals India in their opening group match on February 12. Apart from the face-off against West Indies on February 19 at Boland Park in Paarl, the green shirts are scheduled to play all of their remaining group-stage matches at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Since the inception of the Women's T20 World Cup, the Green Shirts have never made it to Semi-finals, let alone win the title. Hence, Pakistan Women, featuring its all-time best squad, will hope to outdo the previous efforts and advance to the next level in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.. Team India ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IND-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Pakistan Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 12 Pakistan Women vs India Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 15 Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 19 Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 21 Pakistan Women vs England Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town

A lot relies on regular captain Bismah Maroof who will continue leading the team in another mega-event. Bisma has been pivotal in Pakistan's evolution as a solid unit in Women's cricket lately. The veteran pacer Diana Baig has been ruled out of the crucial squad owing to a fractured finger. Meanwhile, the experienced lot, including Nida Dar and Sidra Ameen, are included in the 15-member squad. The 18-year-old sensation Ayesha Naseem also finds a place in the upcoming T20 world cup squad. Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali are the squad's other crucial inclusions.

Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

