London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Ivan Perisic on Tuesday signed for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur FC on a free transfer from Inter Milan.

The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the north-London based club on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Internazionale and has agreed to a deal that will run until 2024.

Also Read | IPL Winners' List From 2008 to 2022: Which Team Has Won the Most Number of IPL Trophies?.

The 33-year-old becomes Antonio Conte's first signing of the summer.

A player with multiple winners' medals under his belt, Ivan began his career in the youth academies of Hajduk Split and Sochaux before a short loan spell at KSV Roeselare in Belgium. In 2009, he joined Club Brugge where, in only his second season, he was the league's top scorer and was named Belgium's Footballer of the Year.

Also Read | Italy vs Argentina Live Streaming Online Finalissima 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

A move to Germany followed in 2011 with Ivan winning the Bundesliga and German Cup (DFB-Pokal) in his first season at Borussia Dortmund, before adding a second DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup following a move to VfL Wolfsburg in 2013.

Two-and-a-half years later, he signed for Inter, starting games and scoring regularly for the Italian club until he returned to Germany with a season-long loan at Bayern Munich in 2019/20, where he became a UEFA Champions League winner as well as lifting a second Bundesliga and third DFB-Pokal title of his career as part of Bayern's treble-winning side.

He returned to Inter ahead of the following season where he played under Antonio Conte, showing his versatility by performing as a wing-back as well as a forward as the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title.

He continued his fine form into the 2021/22 season, registering 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions on the way to winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. He also scooped Serie A's Goal of the Month award for his strike against Bologna in April, with Inter finishing as runners-up in the final domestic standings.

At the international level, Ivan has made 113 appearances for his country to date, scoring 32 goals. An ever-present for his national team, he played a key role in Croatia's route to the World Cup final in Russia in 2018 - the first in the country's history. He scored in the final, but his side finished as runners-up to Hugo Lloris' France. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)