The Champions of Europe and South America clash for the Finalissima 2022 at the Wembley Stadium in what promises to be a high octane encounter. Italy may have lost out on a place for the World Cups, but they are still the Euro Cup holders and a quality team while Argentina are one of the most in-form teams in International football for the past two years or so. Such matches have rarely been staged in the past and this will be the third edition when CONMEBOL and UEFA winners go head to head. Italy vs Argentina: Lionel Messi's Record Against European Teams Ahead Of Finalissima 2022.

Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini plays for the Azzurri for the one last time and the great defender would love to end on a high with the national team. The Italians have a lengthy injury list with Domenico Berardi, Andrea Pinamonti, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Gaetano Castrovilli and Rafael Toloi all ruled out. Jorginho, Marco Barella and Marco Verrati make up the midfield trio and this is where the strength of the Italians lies. Gianluca Scamacca had a brilliant campaign with Sassuolo with 16 goals and is set to lead the attack.

Nahuel Perez and Marcos Senesi are the uncapped players called up by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. Lionel Messi did not have the best of seasons with new club PSG but a chance to win another International trophy should motivate him. Angel Di Maris is also set to start keeping the likes of Paulo Dybala and Julian Alvarez on the bench. Giovani Lo Celso is set to be the creative force for the Argentinians from the midfield. Lionel Messi Prepares for Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 (See Pics).

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD will provide the live telecast of Italy vs Argentina football match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Italy vs Argentina Finalissima match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services. Argentina at the moment are in red hot form and should easily win the contest to claim the honours.

