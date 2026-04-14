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Manchester [UK], April 14 (ANI): Manchester United faced a disappointing 1-2 defeat by Leeds United at Old Trafford in a dramatic Premier League 2025-26 encounter that saw United defender Lisandro Martinez receive a straight red card, according to the Premier League website.

Leeds made a dream start, taking the lead inside five minutes through Noah Okafor. The forward reacted quickly after a poor defensive clearance and slotted the ball home to stun the home crowd.

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The visitors doubled their advantage in the 29th minute, again through Okafor, who produced a volley from the edge of the area following a mix-up in the box. It capped a dominant first-half display from Leeds, who could have extended their lead further if not for Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, as Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka went close before the break.

Manchester United's hopes of making a comeback in the game suffered a major setback in the 56th minute when defender Lisandro Martinez was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, leaving the hosts with ten men for the remainder of the match.

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Despite the numerical disadvantage, United responded positively and reduced the deficit in the 69th minute. Midfielder Casemiro rose highest to head in a cross from Bruno Fernandes.

United pushed hard for an equaliser, creating several late chances, but Leeds defended persistently, clearing efforts off the line and holding firm under pressure.

The final whistle confirmed a vital victory for Leeds, boosting their survival hopes, while United were left frustrated after dropping key points in the race for European qualification.

After the loss, United are positioned third in the Premier League points table with 55 points to their name, the same as the fourth-placed Aston Villa. Leeds, on the other hand, are placed 15th with 36 points. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)